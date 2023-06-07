Baptist Health System helping to fight hunger with ‘Healthy over Hungry’ cereal drive

Health professionals at Northeast Baptist Hospital are passionate about fighting hunger and are putting their energy into the 9th annual “Healthy Over Hungry” cereal drive.

The San Antonio Food Bank says Texas ranks second in the nation for food insecurity and in Bexar County, one in four children don’t know where they will find their next meal.

“An event like this is where we can look at outside people who need that help, particularly with inflation and factors out there, it’s a great thing people can pour their energy into and help kids,” Bill Waechter, CEO of Baptist Children’s Hospital said.

Last year, Baptist Health System collected over 18,000 servings of cereal and they hope to exceed that number this year.

“Our goal this year is we want to hit 25,000,” Waechter said.

People can drop off cereal at any of the six Baptist Health System Hospitals. They can be found below:

Northeast Baptist Hospital ( off 410 and Starcrest ) 8811 Village Dr., San Antonio, TX 78217

Baptist Medical Center ( in Downtown S.A .), 111 Dallas Street, San Antonio, TX 78205

Mission Trail Baptist Hospital ( on the South Side in the Brooks City Base area ), 3333 Research Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78235

North Central Baptist Hospital ( in Stone Oak ), 520 Madison Oak Dr., San Antonio, TX 78258

St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital (i n the Medical Center ), 7930 Floyd Curl Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229

Resolute Baptist Hospital (in New Braunfels), 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, TX 78130 (Note: Donations of cereal to Resolute Baptist Hospital will benefit the New Braunfels Food Bank)

The hospitals are accepting cereal donations until Monday.