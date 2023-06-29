Man pleads guilty to June 2021 murder, sentenced to 25 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the June 2021 murder of a man on the South Side.

Jose Rodriguez-Moreno was sentenced on Wednesday in the 175th District Court by Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl. He also faced charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in two separate shootings in 2021, but per the plea deal, those charges were waived.

Police said Rodriguez-Moreno shot and killed Adam Hernandez, 40, on June 27, 2021, in the 1900 block of E. Southcross.

Police said that a witness found Hernandez passed out on the sidewalk and notified a nearby officer.

The officer approached Hernandez and discovered he had been shot multiple times in his upper body, hand and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness said that they didn’t see the shooting but did notice a man wearing dark clothing and a green backpack running westbound on Southcross.

Later that day, as investigators processed the scene, someone fired upon police, detectives, a CSI civilian and the medical examiner. The affidavit states that the incident led to a large police presence, but no one was apprehended.

Rodriguez-Moreno was also linked to two separate, random shootings in August 2021, records show.

In a case from Aug. 25, 2021, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of S. Pine St. for a report of a man with several gunshot wounds. Officers made contact with the victim, who was shot in the back as he walked home from a party.

While the man could not describe the suspect, investigators collected shell casings from the scene and matched them to a prior incident where Rodriguez-Moreno shot at a passing vehicle, injuring one person.

In that incident on Aug 27, 2021, Rodriguez-Moreno, shot at a family in a vehicle as they were traveling on Monticello Court. The driver was struck in his shoulder but was able to drive to a nearby H-E-B to call for help.

His wife and his 1-year-old child were also in the vehicle but were not injured.

Rodriguez-Moreno was taken into custody on the murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in October 2021. He was indicted in December 2021.

