Man with extensive criminal history arrested for stealing 6 cars from San Antonio dealership, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been accused of being part of a trio who stole six cars from a San Antonio dealership earlier this year has been arrested.

Leon Eugene Davis, 31, was arrested Wednesday on six felony charges, including theft of a vehicle $150,000-$300,000, evading arrest, aggravated assault of a public servant, felon in possession of a firearm and more.

His combined bonds for the charges equal $215,000, jail records show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Davis and two unidentified females burglarized North Park Lincoln, located in the 9800 block of San Pedro Avenue.

The manager of the dealership called the police at 5 a.m. on March 2 to report that the service garage had been broken into and that six cars were missing.

Video surveillance footage shows a vehicle was used to breach the parking lot entrance gate and the door to the service garage had been pried open to gain access to the building.

Police said Davis and two female suspects were seen stealing six vehicles and plowing through a roll-up garage door to create an exit for the stolen cars, which also caused extensive damage to the building.

The stolen vehicles were listed as follows:

2022 Ford F-250

2022 Lincoln Aviator

2021 Ford Mustang

2020 Lincoln Aviator

2019 Lincoln Navigator

2017 Ford Mustang

The 2019 Lincoln Navigator was discovered on March 10 in the 11000 block of Crosswinds Way. San Antonio Police set up a surveillance unit and observed Davis get into the car and drive to a nearby Walmart on Austin Highway.

When Davis returned to the vehicle, he was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to his arrest warrant affidavit, Davis was in possession of a key fob for the stolen Navigator and a loaded Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm.

Court records reveal Davis has 23 charges from the past three years in Bexar County and that he was out on bond at the time of his arrest.

Some of his previous charges include vehicle theft, drug possession, fraud and possession of explosive weapons, court records show.