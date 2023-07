San Antonio police respond to a fire on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the 600 block of W. Rhapsody.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a fire at a business complex on the North Side on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at around 4:15 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Rhapsody Drive, not far from Highway 281.

Details about the fire are unknown at this time.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio police respond to a fire on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the 600 block of W. Rhapsody. (KSAT)

Read also: