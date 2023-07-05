Arrest made in deadly San Marcos fire, press conference set for Thursday morning

SAN MARCOS, Texas – An arrest has been made in connection with an apartment fire in San Marcos that left five people dead and hundreds displaced in 2018, according to city officials.

A press conference detailing the arrest will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 6. It will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Authorities said they believe the fire was intentionally set at the Iconic Village apartment complex on Nov. 29, 2018.

Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Belinda Moats, 21, of Big Wells; Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo; David Angel Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena; and James Phillip Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant, were killed in the fire. Four of these victims were students or former students at Texas State University.

Victims: Belinda Moats (top left), Dru Estes (upper middle), Haley Michelle Frizzell (top right), James Miranda (lower left), David Ortiz (lower right)

At least seven others were also injured, including Zachary Sutterfield, who suffered third-degree burns and a brain injury, officials said in a press release.

According to a previous KSAT report, about 200 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Investigators said they knew where the fire started but have been looking for the suspect who set it since.

We’ll bring more updates to this article as they become available.

