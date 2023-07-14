Two Pearl destinations receive national recognition

Voted the #5 Best Farmers Markets in the country, Potluck Hospitality’s Pearl Markets has made the list in years prior.

SAN ANTONIO – Two of the several destinations at the Pearl received top honors in their respective categories as part of the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards list.

Pearl Markets is ranked fifth in the “Best Farmers Market” category, above other markets in San Francisco and Minneapolis.

The Food Hall at the Bottling Department is ranked tenth in the “Best Food Hall” category.

“Pearl Markets and Food Hall at Bottling Department are wonderful examples of the best of Pearl, where passionate people, entrepreneurs and small businesses come together to create human connection and memorable experiences every day,” Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said. “We thank everyone who voted for their support.”

Potluck Hospitality, the operators of Pearl’s respective restaurants and markets, celebrated the results.

“We’re so excited the Pearl Markets was recognized for the third time, and the Food Hall at Bottling Department for the first time, among the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards,” Potluck Hospitality CEO Elizabeth Fauerso said. “The Markets and Food Hall both celebrate our talented chefs and producers who work together every day to make these unique endeavors possible.”

San Antonio’s Historic Market Square was voted the ninth “Best Public Market.”

Voting for all of the categories was open until July 3.

Nominees were selected by a panel of experts.