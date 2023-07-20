San Antonio restaurants offering ‘Barbie’-themed goodies ahead of movie premiere

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Many restaurants in the San Antonio area are “Barbie”-ready just in time for the movie’s premiere.

The film hits theaters on July 21 and has sparked lots of excitement over the last few months.

Margot Robbie will star as Barbie, Ryan Gosling will play Ken, and many more well-known celebrities will appear, including Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, and many others.

To get in on the fun before the film’s opening day, many area restaurants are debuting Barbie-themed meals and treats.

La Panadería Bakery Café

La Panadería Bakery Café is offering pink conchas for the entire month of July in Barbie’s honor!

To see their menu and their prices, visit the cafe’s website here.

Voodoo Doughnut

On Friday, July 21, Voodoo Doughnut is going all out with a signature pink donut, in honor of the “Barbie” movie premiere.

“When in doubt, choose pink! Who’s with us?” the doughnut shop said on social media.

And if you visit Voodoo while wearing pink, you’ll get a free pink sprinkle cake doughnut!

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Even San Antonio’s staple BBQ joint, Bill Miller, is on the Barbie bandwagon.

The restaurant took to social media on Thursday, saying “I’m a Barbe-cue girl!” with an image of a pink restaurant sign.

We’re not sure if any signature menu items will be in honor of Barbie just yet, but stay tuned.

The Box Street Social

A well-known brunch spot at Hemisfair is offering “Barbie”-themed cocktail all month long.

The Box Street Social has a “Barbie Beach Club” drink available for Barbie fans, which is made of vodka, orange liquer, watermelon, cucumber and lime.

Cold Stone Creamery

If you’re looking for something sweet, check out the “All That Glitters Is Pink” creation at Cold Stone Creamery.

The Barbie-themed ice cream treat includes pink cotton candy-flavored ice cream with graham cracker pie crust, “dance party” sprinkles and whipped topping, according to the ice cream shop.

We’ll add more updates to this story as they become available.

