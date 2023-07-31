Spurs invite families to second annual Back to School Bash

The Spurs' second annual Back to School Bash will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO – For the second year in a row, Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is inviting students, parents and teachers to its Back to School Bash.

The free event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the AT&T Center.

K-12 students are encouraged to attend the event to receive free school supplies and resources.

“Access to proper resources for families is pivotal to fostering meaningful learning and teaching spaces,” said Dr. Kara Allen, chief impact officer for SS&E.

The Spurs are partnering with several local organizations, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies to offer a range of resources and services. These include:

Free school supplies for K-12 grade levels

Vaccines

Vision checks

Dental screenings

Haircut by appointment through the registration

Information booths for school enrollment, extracurricular activities and mental health support

Last year’s Back to School Bash benefitted 5,000 people in attendance, a press release said.

“We are honored to unite our community and partners in this way and to extend support to local students, caregivers and teachers who we hope will soon embark on the start of the new school year both confident and prepared to grow together,” Allen said.

Parents or guardians must be present with their children, and educators must have their teacher ID upon entering the event.

Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and only while supplies last.