1 found dead after structure fire in Poteet

POTEET, Texas – One person was found dead after a fire in Poteet, according to the city’s volunteer fire department.

A Facebook post from the Poteet Volunteer Fire Department states that crews from several cities responded to the fire just after 9 p.m. Thursday at a structure at Avenue F and 5th Street.

One person was found dead after the flames were extinguished. Crews were at the scene until 2 a.m. Friday, the post added.

The post did not specify what the structure was.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Poteet, Rossville, Jourdanton and Leming VFDs, police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the fire. It is under investigation.