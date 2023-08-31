It’s September, time for Hunger Action Month

September is the month where people all over the nation mobilize and take action in the fight against hunger.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to help squash hunger during their annual September event, Hunger Action Month. This month we’re promoting actions that allow hope to grow — like giving food, time, money or voice.

It will definitely take a community’s heart to help provide the continued assistance that serves more than 100,000 individuals a week with nourishment, so we’d like to offer you a few suggestions.

Throughout the month of September, you can donate any of the San Antonio Food Bank’s 12 Most Wanted Items at participating RBFCU locations. The signature red barrels will be located inside each establishment.

You can step up and volunteer like Mary Helen, a passionate woman who will stop at nothing to give back. In a recent San Antonio Food Bank publication Mary Helen explained that she became a volunteer the same day she and her husband were in line to receive food assistance.

“The number of cars in line tugged on my heart. I got out of my car to see if I could offer help. I volunteer at my church regularly, so I know how crucial it is to offer a helping hand,” Helen said.

You can start your own Hunger Action Fund Drive or make an online donation. Even the smallest action can make the biggest impact. For every one dollar donated, seven meals can be provided to neighbors in our community. Need a few more ideas, take part in 30 Way for 30 Days and check off every action you complete.

Join us for a KSAT Community Town Hall on September 22, we’ll be speaking with leaders from the San Antonio Food Bank and hear inspiring stories of hope from neighbors in the community. As a community, we’re all connected so this Hunger Action Month, let’s empower each other, encourage each other to fight hunger and feed hope.

The following is a mission statement from the food bank’s website:

“The San Antonio Food Bank takes pride in fighting hunger, feeding hope in our 29-county service area. We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, adults should not have to choose between a hot meal and utilities, nor a senior sacrifice medical care for the sake of a meal.

“Founded in 1980, The San Antonio Food Bank has quickly grown to serve 100,000 individuals a week in one of the largest service areas in Texas. Our focus is for clients to have food for today but to also have the resources to be self-sufficient in the future.

“Fighting hunger is our number one priority but we also serve to educate and provide assistance in many other ways. We achieve this through our variety of programs and resources available to families, individuals, seniors, children, and military members in need.”

