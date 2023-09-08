Foreign students from 12 countries, YOSA to perform together in international youth concert

SAN ANTONIO – High School students from 12 countries will be visiting San Antonio and performing in a concert with students from the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio or YOSA.

“The significance behind it is that we can all come together on things like music, art. Maybe we don’t speak the same language, but there’s enough there we can find in common where we can build those bonds and friendships between these cities,” Amir Samandi, executive director of Students of Services said.

The nonprofit organization Students of Services or SOS, has teamed up with YOSA and the City of San Antonio to bring the Bridging Cultures International Youth Concert.

“We are bringing our sister city of Darmstadt and all of their sister cities from Europe to San Antonio,” Samandi said.

SOS, which focuses on educating San Antonio youth through community service and travel abroad, is helping organize the visit next week.

“We have a host family program and ordinary families have opened up their homes so young musicians can stay with them,” Samandi said.

Students will also visit the San Antonio Botanical Garden, the Alamo and other tourist sites.

“We hope you all can come out and support these students playing with our local students as well,” Samandi said.

The free concert will take place at St. Philips College on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

Students of Service will also host a luncheon on Sept. 27 at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, to raise money for future travel abroad projects for local students.

