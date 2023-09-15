74º
Officers responding to domestic violence call shoot man at West Side apartment complex, SAPD Chief McManus says

Incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in 3100 block of Culebra Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Culebra Road Officer shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Police officers responding to a domestic violence call shot a man at West Side apartment complex early Friday morning, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of Culebra Road, not far from St. Mary’s University and Memorial High School.

According to police, officers had responded to the domestic violence call after receiving word of a man pistol-whipping his girlfriend.

Chief McManus said when officers arrived, the man with the gun turned around and pointed it at them, so one of the officers fired, hitting him at least once in the chest.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was still in surgery.

The officer who fired the gunshots, who McManus did not identify, has six years of experience on the force.

SAPD did not give an update on the condition of the girlfriend. The officers involved were not hurt in the incident.

McManus said that all the information he received was preliminary, since he has not seen the full body camera video yet.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, McManus said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

