People shot and killed by SAPD in 2023 double numbers from 2022, data shows

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a scene becoming too familiar in San Antonio — crime scene tape blocking off the area where a shooting involving a police officer happened.

On Saturday, that scene was in south San Antonio at an apartment complex.

Chief William McManus said an officer shot and killed a 46-year-old man wielding a knife.

He said the man refused to drop his weapon.

“There was a confrontation,” said McManus. “The officer wound up having to use deadly force.”

SAPD identified the officer as Joshua Bagley, who has three years of service with the department.

That 46-year-old man is the 10th person shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer so far in 2023, according to SAPD data.

Since Aug. 30, four people have been shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer.

In all of 2022, SAPD data shows five people died after being shot by a police officer.

“It shows that the problem with over-policing, with police violence, with officer-involved shootings is not just in Minneapolis or Los Angeles. It’s happening here in San Antonio,” said Ananda Tomas, founder of Act 4 SA.

The activist organization focuses on police reform in San Antonio.

Tomas worries that adding 105 officers in the city’s new budget could lead to more people being shot and killed by police.

“The more officers that you have in a neighborhood or in an area, the higher there are chances of deadly or violent officer interactions,” she said.

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for an interview, but the office said nobody was available.

We asked in an email why SAPD thinks there’s been a significant increase in people being shot by officers and how the department plans to address the increase.

“As Chief McManus has stated in past interviews, the Officers’ actions, in these types of situations, are predicated by actions of the suspect,” responded Sgt. Washington Moscoso.