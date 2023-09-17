Suspect wielding large knife shot, killed after confrontation on South Side

A suspect was shot and killed following a confrontation at a restaurant on the South Side, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m., Saturday, in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Initially, officers were called to the scene for a robbery at a restaurant in the area. The suspect was being chased by a number of the restaurant employees and headed toward an apartment complex, according to police.

Officers encountered the suspect, who was wielding a large knife, at the apartment complex, McManus said.

Witnesses told police a confrontation happened and the officer “had to use deadly force,” McManus said. The suspect was shot in the upper body and died at the scene.

McManus said he hasn’t yet viewed the bodycam video and that the information is preliminary and subject to change.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.