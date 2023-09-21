Search underway for missing 79-year-old woman last seen on North Side

Amelita Gaztambide Taylor, 79, was in the 200 block of East Lullwood Ave before she disappeared.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Amelita Gaztambide Taylor was in the 200 block of East Lullwood Ave, on the city’s North Side, before she disappeared.

Police said she is right-handed, has curly collar-length hair and was last wearing blue jeans and tennis shoes. Taylor also has brown eyes, gray hair and a medical condition.

Anyone with more information on Taylor’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.