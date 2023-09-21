Woman accused of organizing murder-for-hire plot heads to trial later this year

Christina Rodriguez is accused of organizing a murder-for-hire plot to kill her friend, Michael Perez.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman accused of capital murder learned she will be heading to trial later this year.

Perez was fatally shot just around the corner from his house and Rodriguez’s home in February 2019.

Last week, the gunman in the case, co-defendant John Cantu, was found guilty of the lesser charge of murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Rodriguez’s husband, Manuel Cantu, who is Cantu’s brother, is also awaiting a trial date.

In a Thursday’s hearing in the 186th District Court, it was decided that Rodriguez would go to trial on Dec. 11.

If she is found guilty, she faces an automatic life in prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

