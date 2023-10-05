Euthanasia ordered for dog whose owner let him attack, bite other man in neck during argument

A dog involved in an attack at the intersection of N. Colorado and W. Martin on the morning of Sept. 21, 2023 will be euthanized.

SAN ANTONIO – A dog whose owner allowed him to attack and bite a man in the neck has been ordered to undergo euthanasia, an Animal Care Services official confirmed.

That was the ruling from a judge during a hearing on Thursday.

The incident happened on the morning of Sept. 21 near the intersection of North Colorado and West Martin.

Police said the men were in an argument when Marcus Davila, 40, “intentionally allowed his large dog to attack the victim.”

The man who was bitten is 53 years old. He had serious lacerations to the left side of his neck and required multiple surgeries, according to ACS spokesperson Lisa Norwood.

Davila was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous dog attack with serious bodily injury, both felony charges.

He is out on bond and awaiting indictment, according to court records.

Sept. 2021 Mugshot for Marcus Davila (BCSO/KSAT)

The dog was taken into the custody of Animal Care Services.

A spokesperson for ACS identified the dog’s breed as cane corso.

A restaurant across the street captured the incident on its surveillance camera. Police took the footage for evidence, the restaurant owner told KSAT.

*A previous version of this story had an older mugshot of Marcus Davila for an unrelated arrest.