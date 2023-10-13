TopGolf coming to New Braunfels in 2024

TopGolf has been voted the number one golfing destination in San Antonio.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Golf fans, get ready to swing your way to some fun in New Braunfels.

Topgolf, a golf driving range game with electronically tracked golf balls and automatically scored drives, will be coming to Comal County in 2024.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, TopGolf plans to build a 38,000-square-foot facility that will house two-stories of golf-hitting bays. MySA.com first reported this story.

Construction, which is expected to cost $18 million, is scheduled to begin in January 2024 and end in mid-December 2024.

TopGolf first opened in 2000 and has become a multinational sports entertainment company.

Locations in Texas include San Antonio, Austin, Waco, Houston, the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and McAllen.

The facility features fun golf games for all skill levels, a full-service bar and a restaurant.

The new business is just one of several flocking to one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States.