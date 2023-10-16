Teenager wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager standing next to his car outside an East Side home was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. outside a home in the 600 block of Lincolnshire Drive, not far from Wheatley Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

According to police, the teenager was standing next to his car when some people in two dark-colored vehicles started shooting at him from about five houses away.

Police said the teen was hit in both the stomach and the leg by the gunfire. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.