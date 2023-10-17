69º
Dog euthanized after owner let him attack, bite other man during argument

Cane corso was humanely euthanized on Monday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

A dog involved in an attack at the intersection of N. Colorado and W. Martin on the morning of Sept. 21, 2023 will be euthanized. (KSAT/Animal Care Services)

SAN ANTONIO – A dog whose owner allowed him to attack and bite a man in the neck has been euthanized, an official with Animal Care Services confirmed.

ACS spokesperson Lisa Norwood said the dog connected with the attack on Sept. 21 was humanely euthanized on Monday.

San Antonio police said the incident happened as the men were arguing near the intersection of North Colorado and West Martin.

Marcus Davila, 40, “intentionally allowed his large dog to attack the victim,” police previously said.

The man who was bitten is 53 years old. He had serious lacerations to the left side of his neck and required multiple surgeries, Norwood previously said.

Davila was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous dog attack with serious bodily injury, both felony charges.

He is out on bond and awaiting indictment, according to court records.

The dog, which was a cane corso, was taken into the custody of ACS that day.

A judge ruled for the dog to be euthanized earlier this month.

