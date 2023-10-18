‘There’s a car on my stairs’: Homeowner stunned after vehicle plows into living room

SAN ANTONIO – Members of a local family are still trying to shake off an unusual wake-up call, a car careening into their Northwest Side home early Wednesday and trapping them on the second floor.

San Antonio police and firefighters responded to the crash shortly after 3 a.m. in the 13400 block of Baldwin Ridge.

They found the sedan inside the residence, lodged near a staircase.

“I just went toward the kids’ room. I grabbed the kids. They got up and crying,” said Muhammad Shahid, the owner of the home.

He said his first instinct was to get his family out of the home. However, he quickly realized that was impossible.

“There’s a car on my stairs. So I cannot go down because there’s a car, you know?,” Shahid said, later. “We were shocked. My wife was scared, like, she’s crying. My kids were scared. They are young. They don’t know what’s going on.”

A woman and two girls, 4 and 5, had to climb down a ladder to get out of their home. (KSAT 12 News)

Firefighters quickly came to their rescue, with a ladder in tow, to help the family out through a second-floor window.

Shahid, his wife and two daughters, 4- and 5-years old, all escaped injury.

Police believe the car may have been stolen.

Shahid could only watch as the driver, who he described as a man, climbed out and ran away.

Officers were not able to find that man.

However, when and if they do, that person could face criminal charges.

The home was left with extensive damage.

Shahid says while he and his family try to sort things out, they will stay with a relative who lives nearby.