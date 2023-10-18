2 children, mother rescued by firefighters after car crashes into home, destroying staircase

SAN ANTONIO – Two children and their mother had to be rescued from their home after a car drove through a window and crashed into a staircase early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:50 a.m. at a home in the 13400 block of Baldwin Ridge Street, not far from West Hausman Road and Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find a car that had driven through the front window of a home and then destroyed a staircase that led to the second floor.

Police said firefighters had to rescue two children and their mother who were living inside the home from the second floor, through an upstairs window. There were no reported injuries.

SAPD said the driver of the vehicle fled after the crash. That person has not been found. Police say there was damage inside the car, telling them it may have been stolen.

The family who lives there will be staying with relatives until they figure out their next move.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.