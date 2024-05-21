80º
Score free chicken McNuggets this Wednesday! Here’s how.

McDonald’s also launching new Grandma McFlurry this week

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Chicken McNuggets (Courtesy: McDonalds)

SAN ANTONIO – Winner, winner — chicken nuggets! McDonald’s is giving away a free 6-piece chicken McNuggets when you order on its app this Wednesday.

The offer is valid for one day only at participating restaurants across South and Central Texas, the first of many deals coming this summer, McDonald’s said.

No purchase is necessary to claim the free 6-piece McNuggets. You just need to download them app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards to claim it.

The offer is not valid on delivery orders, and only one deal is available per customer, McDonald’s said.

Grandma McFlurry (Courtesy: McDonalds)

And if you’re looking for something sweet, McDonald’s launched its new Grandma McFlurry sweet treat on Tuesday.

The new limited-edition McFlurry features vanilla soft serve with a smooth syrup and crunchy candy pieces like the ones grandma keeps in her purse.

