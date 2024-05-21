Johnston Branch Library temporarily closed for maintenance repairs until late summer

SAN ANTONIO – Johnston Branch Library is closed temporarily while crews work on planned improvements, which are expected to be completed in late summer.

San Antonio Public Library said the work is part of the regular scheduled maintenance for its 29 facilities and will include interior improvements, such as a new HVAC.

Library services, parking lot Wi-Fi and the book drop will be unavailable at the Johnston Branch while crews work on repairs.

In the meantime, residents can use Miller’s Pond Community Center at 6175 Old Pearsall Road to pick up library materials from the Johnston Branch.

The community center will operate the following library interim service hours:

Monday and Tuesday: 2 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday - Friday: 2 - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Full library services are still available at the following nearby locations:

Guerra Branch Library (7978 Military Drive W., 78227)

Cortez Branch Library (2803 Hunter Blvd., 78224)

Residents are encouraged to visit a new library while repairs are being done on the Johnston Branch.

Click here for a full list of branches. You can call library staff at 210-207-2500 or chat with them at Ask.MySAPL.org.