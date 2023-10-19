VIA Link launches new on-demand service in Kirby area

VIA Metropolitan Transit is launching a new VIA Link in-demand transit zone in the Kirby area.

VIA Link Randolph will be available in an 18-square-mile area along FM 78, between Interstate 10 and Interstate 35. That area encompasses the Randolph Transit Center, Brooke Army Medical Center and different employment hubs, including H-E-B, Amazon and Dollar General distribution centers.

Riders can use VIA Link for $1.30 per ride to connect with any destination within the zone. See a map of the zone in the brochure below.

The service launches on Monday and will be available daily from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Customers can book trips by using the VIA Link app, by visiting VIAinfo.net/Link, or by calling 210-655-LINK.

VIA Link replaces fixed routes and allows for more frequent service. Riders are typically picked up within 10 to 20 minutes of booking. Riders can also be transferred to a VIA bus for free.

“The flexibility provides better frequency and decreased travel times, minimizes walking distances, and offers more pick-up and drop-off locations,” a news release states.

This is the fourth VIA Link service provided by VIA Metropolitan Transit. The others are:

VIA Link Mainland (formerly Northwest zone): Service is every day from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

VIA Link Madla (formerly South zone): Service is every day from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

VIA Link Naco Pass (formerly Northeast zone): Service is every day from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“This is the next step in fulfilling our promise to expand our services and offer our customers more mobility options that help them connect with opportunity,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in the news release. “The on-demand service model offered by VIA Link is convenient, affordable and innovative. It provides a more efficient travel option for our customers.”

