Driver flees after crashing into an abandoned car wash on Northwest Side

SAPD: Vehicle went off the road and into a wall

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Northwest Side, SAPD
A driver crashed their car into an old car wash in the 8300 block of Eckhert Road on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, and then fled. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver crashed their car into an old car wash on the Northwest Side on Wednesday night and then fled, according to police.

San Antonio police said they found the vehicle abandoned after 11 p.m. in the 8300 block of Eckhert Road, not far from Bandera Road.

The vehicle drove off the road and into a wall at the abandoned car wash. Police said they did not find the driver. At this time it is unclear what charges, if any, they may face.

SAPD, SAFD and EMS responded to the scene.

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019.

