Pedestrian killed after vehicle drives off road, rolls across sidewalk on North Side

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Highway 281 near Embassy Oaks on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after a vehicle plowed into him while he was walking on a sidewalk on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday along southbound Highway 281, near Embassy Oaks in front of the Hooters restaurant.

Police said a vehicle drove off the road into a ditch and barrel rolled across the sidewalk, hitting a man in his 50s.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died, police said.

The driver was assessed by police but was released to their family. The driver is not accused of driving while intoxicated at this time.

Meanwhile, as police responded to the scene, a woman drove through flares and was detained on suspicion of DWI.

The crash is under investigation.