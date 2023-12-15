Man in critical condition after being shot inside Northeast Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital after being shot inside a Northeast Side apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Austin Highway, not far from both Terrell Hills and Rittiman Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to the leg. They say the gunfire had struck an artery.

Police said the shooting happened inside the apartment and that two men fled the scene. The two suspects have not been found.

SAPD said the victim was not very cooperative and give little information about the shooting. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.