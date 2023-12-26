Bexar County Jail inmate charged with beating up, disfiguring fellow inmate, affidavit says

Antoinne Micole Briggs was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, Bexar County Jail records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 38-year-old inmate at the Bexar County Jail was charged with beating up a fellow inmate and causing a permanent disfigurement to his face, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant affidavit states deputies responded to the wounded inmate’s cell on Thursday night.

The inmate told deputies that six hours earlier, Antoinne Micole Briggs had entered his cell and assaulted him, the affidavit states.

Deputies said the inmate suffered a permanent disfigurement to his nose, blunt-force trauma to his face, and an abrasion to his face and head.

Briggs was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Jail records show Briggs was in jail and awaiting a trial and a hearing for the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, respectively, from June.

