Man arrested for putting credit card skimmers on gas pumps, police say

Alejandro Roman-Vivar, 37, has posted bond

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Mugshot: Alejandro Roman-Vivar (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man who they say was putting credit card skimmers on gas pumps.

Alejandro Roman-Vivar, 37, is charged with unlawful use of criminal instrument or mechanical security device.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, officers were called to a Quick Trip gas station in the 1800 block of North Foster Road on Nov. 16. A customer reported that he was putting information into the keypad on a gas pump when it became loose and fell off. Gas station employees checked the other pumps and found skimmers on two of them.

Investigators linked Roman-Vivar to the skimmers because of fingerprints he left on the back of the devices.

Jail records show he was released from jail after paying a $5,000 bond. He’s currently awaiting indictment.

