Boerne High School wins Metallica’s ‘For Whom The Band Tolls’ contest

Boerne HS has tied for best performance by a medium-sized school in Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls" marching band contest.

BOERNE, Texas – It’s official — Boerne High School rocks, and this comes from a good authority on the subject.

Metallica has named Boerne a winner in its “For Whom The Band Tolls” contest.

In April, the band challenged marching bands across the country to create performances that incorporated Metallica’s music. The band offered nearly $200,000 in equipment as a prize incentive.

Boerne High School tied with a school in Malverne, New York in the category of best performance by a medium-sized high school. Each will receive $15,000 in equipment from Metallica and other sponsors.

Boerne’s submission featured a four-minute medley of songs including, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Enter Sandman,” “Fade to Black,” “Seek and Destroy,” and “Master of Puppets.”

You can watch it below:

There were several Texas high schools and colleges among the finalists, but Boerne was the only Texas school to win in any category.

Here is the full list of winners