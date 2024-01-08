69º
Boerne High School wins Metallica’s ‘For Whom The Band Tolls’ contest

Boerne wins $15,000 in prizes

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Boerne HS has tied for best performance by a medium-sized school in Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls" marching band contest. (Boerne High School)

BOERNE, Texas – It’s official — Boerne High School rocks, and this comes from a good authority on the subject.

Metallica has named Boerne a winner in its “For Whom The Band Tolls” contest.

In April, the band challenged marching bands across the country to create performances that incorporated Metallica’s music. The band offered nearly $200,000 in equipment as a prize incentive.

Boerne High School tied with a school in Malverne, New York in the category of best performance by a medium-sized high school. Each will receive $15,000 in equipment from Metallica and other sponsors.

Boerne’s submission featured a four-minute medley of songs including, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Enter Sandman,” “Fade to Black,” “Seek and Destroy,” and “Master of Puppets.”

You can watch it below:

There were several Texas high schools and colleges among the finalists, but Boerne was the only Texas school to win in any category.

Here is the full list of winners

  • Collegiate - Division 1: Auburn University - $75,000 in prizes
  • Collegiate - Division 2,3: Eastern New Mexico University - $40,000 in prizes
  • High School - Small: Oakton High School (Vienna, VA) - $15,000 in prizes
  • High School - Medium: Tie- Boerne High School, Malverne High School (Malverne, NY) - $15,000 in prizes
  • High School - Large: Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN) - $15,000 in prizes
  • Fan Favorite Collegiate - Auburn University - $10,000 in prizes
  • Fan Favorite High School - Dobyns-Bennett High School - $10,000 in prizes

