SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio-area businesses have announced closures on Sunday and Monday due to wintry weather.

SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas are among the places that will close their doors, as the forecast includes freezing temperatures and the possibility of freezing drizzle/rain and perhaps a few pockets of sleet, according to KSAT meteorologists.

Here is a list of businesses that have announced closures as of noon Sunday. This list will continue to be updated:

Epic Bounce Park: The The newly opened bounce park will be closed on Monday and those who purchased tickets have been refunded. The park was supposed to donate $2 from every ticket sold on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to the City of San Antonio’s MLK scholarship. Due to Monday’s closure, the $2 donation for every ticket sold was rescheduled for President’s Day.

SeaWorld San Antonio: The park will be closed on Sunday and Monday, and will re-open on Saturday, Jan. 20. Click The park will be closed on Sunday and Monday, and will re-open on Saturday, Jan. 20. Click here for more information.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The The park will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Tickets purchased for these dates will be valid through May 27.

The Alamo: The site will be closed on Monday. Visitors who purchased tickets for guided tours or The site will be closed on Monday. Visitors who purchased tickets for guided tours or free-entry tickets to enter the Church will have their purchases refunded or tours rescheduled. To make a reservation change, email email tours@thealamo.org

A hard freeze is expected Monday morning, Tuesday morning, and Wednesday morning with temperatures dipping down into the low 20s and upper teens in San Antonio.

The majority of schools and government offices in San Antonio will also be closed on Monday — but that is because Monday marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. As of noon on Sunday, no schools in the San Antonio area have announced delays or closures for Tuesday.

Also, San Antonio’s MLK Day March and Celebration is still scheduled to take place on Monday despite the freezing temperatures.

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here. The forecast is a busy one over the next several days. Continue to check back for updates.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. Click the links below for current road closures.