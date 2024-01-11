25,000-square-foot bounce park for kids and adults opening in San Antonio

Epic Bounce Park is opening in San Antonio at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Jan. 12, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Nelson Wolff Stadium is now a temporary home to a massive bounce park.

Epic Bounce Park is opening for the season on Friday with more than 25,000 square feet of bouncing, sliding and climbing inflatables.

A news release states there will be 25 play areas for both children and adults, with areas specifically designed for families to play together.

There will also be shade and seating areas, and a refreshment area with drinks and snacks.

“Making great memories safely is our top priority at Epic Bounce,” Epic Bounce co-founder Nick Yecke said in a news release. “We want to ensure we provide an adventurous, fun and safe environment where families can come together and enjoy quality time, outdoors.”

Epic Bounce Park will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 24. It will be open on Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Normal hours are 3-6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

People can buy tickets for two-hour sessions at $26 each; “Family Friday” three-hour sessions at $26 each; or season passes at $48 each. Party packages and gift cards are also available.

Epic Bounce will donate $2 from each ticket sold on Monday to the City of San Antonio’s MLK scholarship through the San Antonio Area Foundation.

