Some Hill Country school districts announce closures, delays due to the freeze

The arctic cold front has brought multiple hard freezes to the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning with temperatures dipping down into the low 20s and upper teens in San Antonio.

While most San Antonio-area school districts are out of school on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, some schools in the Hill Country are making adjustments to scheduled classes on Monday.

LATEST WEATHER: A glaze of light ice expected Sunday night into Monday morning, mainly in the form of freezing drizzle/rain, and perhaps a few pockets of sleet. Bridges and overpasses or other elevated surfaces could develop a few slick spots. Temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing Monday afternoon, so some spots in the area could be below freezing for more than 48-80 hours by the time all is said and done, especially across portions of the Hill Country.

SCHOOL CLOSURES, DELAYS

The following districts have announced closures or delays due to inclement weather on Monday (this list will continue to be updated):

Blanco ISD - all classes are canceled for Monday, Jan. 15

Divide ISD - Classes are delayed by 2 hours on Monday, and the district will reassess in the morning

Leakey ISD - Classes are delayed by 2 hours on Monday, and the district will reassess in the morning

Read more: