These VIA routes are affected by inclement weather

SAN ANTONIO – VIA transit routes are some of the many services affected across San Antonio amid freezing temperatures.

Below is a list of routes affected by the weather and icy roads on Monday.

Route 502 - Thousand Oaks (East)

The route is detoured due to icy road conditions. VIA says there is no service from San Pedro & Ramsey to San Pedro & Country Parkway.

Closed stops are San Pedro & Sahara, San Pedro & Heritage and San Pedro & East Nakoma.

Route 524 - General McMullen (North)

The route is on a weather-related detour, with no service from Bynum & Fenfield to General Hudnell & Billy Mitchell.

Closed stops are Quintana & West Southcross, Quintana & Baker, Quintana & Tampa (Crittendon). Quintana & Griffin, Quintana & Dunton Street and Quintana & Harmon.

Route 524 - General McMullen (South)

The route is on a weather-related detour. There is no service from General Hudnell & Billy Mitchell to Bynum & McLaughlin.

Closed stops are General Hudnell & Quintana Road, Harmon & Quintana, Quintana between Dunton & McKenna, Quintana opposite Griffin, Quintana between Dacus & Tampa, Quintana opposite Faye Avenue and Quintana & West Southcross.

Route 75 - West Commerce Frequent (West)

The route is on a weather-related detour. There is no service from Centro Plaza - mid-block (Stop D) to Buena Vista & Trinity.

Route 75 - West Commerce Frequent (East)

The route is on a weather-related detour. There is no service from Buena Vista & Sabinas to Centro Plaza mid-block.

Route 30 - Rigsby (South)

The route is detoured due to icy road conditions. There is no service from Cesar Chavez between Labor & IH-37 to South Hackberry & Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Closed stops are Cesar Chavez at the IH-37 North exit ramp, Iowa between Cherry & Mesquite and Iowa & South Hackberry.

Route 30 Rigsby (North)

The route is detoured due to icy road conditions. There is no service from Iowa & South Hackberry to Cesar Chavez in front of the Institute of Texan Cultures.

Closed stops are Iowa & Cherry and Cesar Chavez at the IH-37 North exit ramp.

VIA will adjust route schedules on holidays.

Riders can sign up for up-to-date detour notices for routes across the city.

For current information, VIA’s goLine can be reached at (210) 362-2020. To see a list of VIA routes affected by construction, click here.