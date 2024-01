(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle flipped multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead following a rollover crash on the South Side, police say.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Del Lago Parkway and Vermilion.

Police said the woman’s vehicle flipped multiple times. She pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman may have been experiencing tire trouble moments before the crash, according to San Antonio police.

The passenger did not suffer any injuries, authorities say.

RELATED STORIES ON KSAT.COM: