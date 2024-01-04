Driver rolls vehicle after crashing into West Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver avoided serious injury and a family had a scary moment after a vehicle crashed into the side of a West Side home early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Morales Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and West Martin Street.

According to police, a man was traveling at a high-rate of speed when he tried to pass a vehicle on North Hamilton Avenue. That’s when, police say, the driver lost control and drove through the side of the house, before finally rolling.

Police said everyone inside the home made it safely out. The driver was not hurt in the crash.

Firefighters are currently waiting for CPS Energy to shut off the gas before checking on the house. It’s unclear when or if the residents can return inside.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, CPS Energy and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD said alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. There is no word yet any potential charges.