Man shot in chest after vehicle crash on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest following a vehicle crash on the city’s East Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to the 4100 block of Terron Road, not far from Roland Road and the Salado Creek Greenway after receiving reports of a crashed vehicle.

According to police, the man was traveling at a high-rate of speed around a curve when he crashed his truck into a fence and tree.

Police said someone pulled up next to the crashed truck and started arguing with the man and his passenger. That’s when, police say, the suspect during the altercation pulled out a gun and shot the man once in the chest. The passenger in the truck was not hurt.

The man shot was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition. Officers searched the area for the shooter, but that person has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash and shooting is ongoing, police said.