1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after string of attempted carjackings, pursuit, standoff on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say two people are in custody after they went on an early-morning crime spree that included several attempted carjackings and breaking into vehicles in an elementary school parking lot on Friday.

The incident began around 6:30 a.m. Friday after officers received word of an aggravated robbery, where an individual attempted to carjack someone.

Then, around 8 a.m., police received reports about an additional attempted carjacking that had the same description but at different location in the area.

Police said the suspects, who were an adult and a juvenile, then drove to Passmore Elementary where they proceeded to commit five burglaries of vehicles that were parked in the parking lot.

SAPD said an employee of the school saw the suspects and their vehicle, which matched a previous description and was reported stolen and was called in.

Officers used surveillance video to track the vehicle, which was eventually spotted at a shopping center near West Military and Highway 90.

Patrol units responded to the area and a brief pursuit ensued, with the pair bailing at a home near Woodgate Drive.

SAPD called out to the home and after a brief standoff took place, the two assailants eventually came out peacefully, police said. No force was needed and there were no reports of any injuries.

At this time, the names and ages of the pair arrested have not been released. SAPD said they now face multiple charges.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt in any of the carjackings.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.