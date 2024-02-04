70º
Man’s body pulled from vehicle submerged in South Side ditch, San Antonio police say

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash and when it happened

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Deadly crash in South Side 02-04-2024 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s body was found in a vehicle submerged in water Sunday morning on the South Side, according to San Antonio police and fire officials.

Authorities were called by a passerby who saw what appeared to be a vehicle submerged in water near State Highway 16 and Lone Star Pass. Police said they are working to find out when the crash took place.

The San Antonio Fire Department pulled the man’s body out of the vehicle, and he was later pronounced dead.

As a part of SAPD’s investigation, the department has closed State Highway 16 and directed traffic toward Watson Road.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

