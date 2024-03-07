Woman arrested after striking man with car during mail theft, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after San Antonio police say she hit a man with her vehicle during a mail theft.

Kathleen Marie Ashmore-Prather, 35, is charged with aggravated robbery, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information < 5 items, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant from San Antonio police states that on Monday, a man was walking in his gated community with he saw a woman breaking into the community mailboxes. He also saw Ashmore-Prather sitting in the driver’s seat of a Ford Mustang near the mailboxes, the affidavit states.

As the man approached them, the woman standing near the mailboxes entered the Mustang and Ashmore-Prather attempted to drive off, police said.

A witness heard the man yelling at the suspects and parked her vehicle in front of the Mustang, in an attempt to prevent it from leaving.

Police said Ashmore-Prather intentionally drove the Mustang toward the man and struck him. The impact caused the man to fall to the ground, and he suffered minor injuries to his leg.

The entire incident was caught on camera. Police said the footage showed the temporary license plate on the Mustang, and the registration for the car matched the description of Ashmore-Prather.

Ashmore-Prather was arrested on Wednesday.

