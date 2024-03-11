Man detained by police after house fire on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained by police following a house fire on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Saltillo Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and South Hamilton Avenue.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said the house and a nearby garage apartment both caught fire. The fire made its way to the attic of the home before finally being put out.

Fire officials said a gas line valve to the home also broke and CPS Energy had to be called. There were no reported injuries.

A man at the home was detained by officers after being found burning trash in his backyard. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

San Antonio fire investigators are now working the scene.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

Damage to the home is estimated between $40,000 to $50,000.