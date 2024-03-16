Man arrested for burglary attempt at Adult Megaplex on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after trying to rob from Adult Megaplex in the middle of the night, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of U.S. Highway 281 North.

Police said an overnight employee at Adult Megaplex heard someone attempting to break in from a front window.

The suspect dropped the stolen property and led officers on a short foot chase before being arrested, according to SAPD.

Police said the 33-year-old suspect is being accused of burglary of a building with intent to commit theft and evading arrest.