72º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested for burglary attempt at Adult Megaplex on North Side, SAPD says

Police said an overnight employee heard someone attempting to break in

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, North Side, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after trying to rob from Adult Megaplex in the middle of the night, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11800 block of U.S. Highway 281 North.

Recommended Videos

Police said an overnight employee at Adult Megaplex heard someone attempting to break in from a front window.

The suspect dropped the stolen property and led officers on a short foot chase before being arrested, according to SAPD.

Police said the 33-year-old suspect is being accused of burglary of a building with intent to commit theft and evading arrest.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email