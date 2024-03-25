Authorities search for suspect who set fire in motel room near Leon Valley

SAN ANTONIO – A search for a suspect is on after someone set a fire inside a motel room near Leon Valley early Monday morning, according to officials.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. at the Econo Lodge located in the 5330 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Bandera Road and Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames in one of the guest rooms and they quickly put the fire out. A few people, however, had to evacuate their room.

Fire officials said someone had lit a fire inside the room and then fled the motel. There is no information about the suspect.

The Leon Valley Police Department and Leon Valley Fire Department both responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the hotel was not given.