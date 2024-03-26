San Antonio Zoo names Jungle Court at kid-friendly gala

The 2024 Jungle Court poses with San Antonio President and CEO Tim Morrow at last Friday's Kids Zoo Ball.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo crowned its King and Queen of the Jungle at a kid-friendly Zoo Ball last week.

The evening’s theme was “Once Upon a Tail” and featured mocktails, dinner and a presentation of the Jungle Court.

The event served both as a family-friendly experience and an opportunity to foster philanthropy and community, a press release from the zoo said.

“It was evident that it wasn’t just about having fun but also about supporting something you care about,” Tim Morrow, San Antonio Zoo president and CEO said. “This year’s kids did an amazing job raising money to help support the zoo, and we hope it inspires others of all ages to get involved and help the community any way they can.”

Children who participated in the Jungle Contest raised over $43,000 to contribute to the zoo’s care and conservation efforts, the release said.

Overall, the zoo ball raised $124,000.

The children who were named king and queen will get to ride on a San Antonio Zoo Fiesta-themed float. Their pictures will also be displayed at their favorite animal habitat at the zoo.

Runner-ups will also have their photos displayed, while fundraisers were eligible for other unique zoo prizes.

The 2024 Kids Zoo Ball Jungle Court:

Queen of the Jungle: Tinsley Childers

King of the Jungle: Marchesi Guido

Princess of the Jungle: Madelyn Pickett

Prince of the Jungle: Z’Anthony Reyes

Duchess of the Jungle: Amelia Zaiontz

Duke of the Jungle: Cody Naiser

Lady of the Jungle: Charlize Nielsen

Lord of the Jungle: Malachi Huffman