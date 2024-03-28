Get Fiesta Carnival wristbands for $20 during one-day flash sale on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Friday marks 20 days until the start of Fiesta and to celebrate, event organizers are offering a one-day flash sale on Fiesta Carnival wristbands.

On March 29, people can purchase a wristband for $20, a savings of up to 50%.

Wristbands can be purchased online.

Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome Days and Hours of Operation:

April 18: 4 – 11 p.m.

April 19: 5 p.m. – Midnight

April 20: Noon – Midnight

April 21: Noon – 11 p.m.

April 22: 5 – 11 p.m.

April 23: 5 – 11 p.m.

April 24: 5 – 11 p.m.

April 25: 5 – Midnight

April 26: Noon – Midnight

April 27: Noon – Midnight

April 28: Noon – 11 p.m.

