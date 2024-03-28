79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Get Fiesta Carnival wristbands for $20 during one-day flash sale on Friday

Wristbands can be purchased for discounted price on March 29 only

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Fiesta, Fiesta Carnival
File: Fiesta carnival

SAN ANTONIO – Friday marks 20 days until the start of Fiesta and to celebrate, event organizers are offering a one-day flash sale on Fiesta Carnival wristbands.

On March 29, people can purchase a wristband for $20, a savings of up to 50%.

Recommended Videos

Wristbands can be purchased online.

Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome Days and Hours of Operation:

  • April 18: 4 – 11 p.m.
  • April 19: 5 p.m. – Midnight
  • April 20: Noon – Midnight
  • April 21: Noon – 11 p.m.
  • April 22: 5 – 11 p.m.
  • April 23: 5 – 11 p.m.
  • April 24: 5 – 11 p.m.
  • April 25: 5 – Midnight
  • April 26: Noon – Midnight
  • April 27: Noon – Midnight
  • April 28: Noon – 11 p.m.

Get more Fiesta coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email