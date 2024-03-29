Man accused of shooting wife, killing himself, spoke of marital problems, neighbors say

San Antonio police responded to the incident in the 4900 block of Champlain Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – Marital problems between a man and woman involved in an apparent attempted murder and suicide Thursday night seemed to be common knowledge among their neighbors.

Court records appear to back up the claims that some of those neighbors shared with KSAT 12 News.

The records show Miguel Sauceda, 52, filed for divorce from his wife in October of last year.

San Antonio police believe Sauceda shot his wife, then killed himself inside their Northeast side home around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say two of the couple’s children, who include an adult and a minor, were inside the home, located in the 4900 block of Champlain Drive, at the time.

Crime scene tape left behind on Champlain Drive hints at the violence that happened there Thursday night. (KSAT 12 News)

The siblings escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house, where they called 911, police said.

“I was getting my kids ready for bed, and I had the window open at the time,” said Katie Hatter, a neighbor. “I saw all the commotion.”

Hatter and other neighbors who spoke off camera said they did not hear any gunshots, though.

From her front window, she said she could see police officers, some with guns drawn, moving toward the couple’s home.

A short time later, Hatter realized there had been a shooting.

“I was hoping everything was ok next door,” she said. “I saw the woman come out, and she went into the ambulance. I hope she’s ok.”

Police said, at last check, the woman who was shot was in critical condition.

Sauceda died from his wounds.

Neighbors described him as being friendly and helpful.

However, they said recently, he began to show signs he was troubled.

“My boyfriend went over there and talked to him to see if everything was ok,” Hatter said. “He was talking to him about the divorce.”

Although police have named Sauceda as the suspect in the shooting, they say their investigation is continuing.