Teen arrested in connection with string of vehicle burglaries, SAPD says

Mikey Valdez, 18, was arrested Wednesday on three warrants

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Mikey Valdez, 18, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries. (Bexar County Central Records)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a teenager in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries as recent as last weekend.

Police identified Mikey Valdez, 18, as a “known burglar” and said several burglaries occurred in heavily populated parking lots, specifically identifying the areas around La Cantera and The Rim.

“This is somebody who has been on our radar,” Officer Ricardo Guzman said in a Wednesday briefing.

SAPD’s property crime unit utilized security camera footage from the areas around the burglaries to surveil Valdez.

He was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s office. A search warrant was then issued on his home, where investigators recovered several pieces of stolen property, including weapons, SAPD said.

Police said they believe he is tied to other burglaries, and more charges could be expected.

Valdez had three warrants at the time of his arrest, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carry and theft of a vehicle.

