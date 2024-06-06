San Antonio man sentenced to 41 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting child

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been sentenced to 41 years in federal prison for producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Demetrio Rodriguez, 34, produced and shared 20 videos over social media of himself and a minor engaged in sexual conduct, a news release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said.

Investigators identified the abuse on Feb. 15, 2023, through Operation Rescue Me, the release said.

The joint operation was handled by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Ramirez pleaded guilty, without a plea agreement, on Feb. 20 to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography, the release said.

The defendant was ordered to forfeit his phone and any online accounts he used to commit the offenses. He also faces a lifetime of supervised release for the offenses, the release said.

Restitution will be decided at a later date.

“Demetrio Ramirez preyed on children, one of the most vulnerable groups in our society, and this sentence ensures he can’t hurt another child,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp for the FBI San Antonio Field Office. “We want to thank our partners at the NCMEC and DOJ, through their Project Safe Childhood, for their continued assistance in keeping our communities safe from predators.”