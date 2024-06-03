Del Rio Man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

DEL RIO, Texas – A Del Rio man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Henry P. Arredondo, 23, received and sent files depicting child pornography by using his social media account in August 2021.

Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted a forensic analysis of Arredondo’s cellphone and recovered 46 images depicting child pornography, U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in a news release.

Arredondo was arrested on Aug. 26, 2022, and pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2022.