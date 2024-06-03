99º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Del Rio Man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

Henry P. Arredondo, 23, shared child pornography on social media, feds say

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Courts, child pornography, Crime
Gavel (Pixabay)

DEL RIO, Texas – A Del Rio man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Henry P. Arredondo, 23, received and sent files depicting child pornography by using his social media account in August 2021.

Recommended Videos

Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted a forensic analysis of Arredondo’s cellphone and recovered 46 images depicting child pornography, U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in a news release.

Arredondo was arrested on Aug. 26, 2022, and pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2022.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Recommended Videos